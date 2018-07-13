UPS Boosts Thailand Unit as the US-China Trade War Rages On

A trade war between the U.S. and China is heating up, and footwear businesses are paying attention.

The latest country to wade into the import/export debate is Thailand, where UPS recently revealed new service enhancements “[to] help businesses trade better and faster.”

Russell Reed, managing director of UPS Thailand, said: “Exports in Thailand are expected to grow by 8.5 percent in 2018, driving an estimated GDP growth of 3.8 percent for the same year.”

The improvements encourage a better trade experience for the country’s automotive and “high-tech” businesses, specifically. Footwear companies aiming to invest in various types of features bolstered by technological advancements might stand to benefit, too.

A spokesman for UPS said, “The enhancements include extended pickup, cutoff times for export shipments to give businesses a wider production window and flexibility to fulfill last-minute orders, as well as faster time in transit for imports and exports to capture speed to market.”

As the Amazon-effect continues to spread, factors such as expedited fulfillment will prove even more necessary to remain relevant in the market. Reed explained why these features are key.

“Our latest enhancements further accelerate global trade with Thailand’s key trading regions while [aiming to help] businesses to meet pressures for shorter production times, high product quality and timely delivery,” he said.

The managing director touted “agility and speed” as crucial elements for businesses seeking a competitive edge.

The spokesman said the additions are part of a long-term growth strategy for UPS Thailand, which is focused on geographic expansion and an improved customer experience.

Want More?

New Survey Finds Hidden Bank Fees Are Impacting Consumers

Nike, Wayfair, Oath Execs Reveal the Importance of Experience, Mobile Innovation

Why Email Marketing Still Matters for Retailers