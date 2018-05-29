Steve Madden Is Enhancing Its In-Store Experience, Starting With Its Sales Team

In a shifting retail landscape, Steve Madden continues to find ways to stay a step ahead.

On the heels of impressive first-quarter results, the company has turned to technology to improve its in-store experience. In particular, it plans to better empower its sales associates, and it tapped app-based communications firm Multimedia Plus’s Incite platform for help.

According to a spokesman for Multimedia Plus, the move will provide communications and training to the “frontline” professionals at Steve Madden’s U.S. retail locations.

“Technology in the retail industry is changing rapidly, yet exceeding customer expectations never goes out of style,” said David Harouche, founder and CEO of Multimedia Plus. He explained that the partnership aims to help enhance the Steve Madden brick-and-mortar experience by enabling its “sales associates [to] have intimate knowledge of products [so they can] drive engagement on the selling floor.”

Specifically, the spokesman noted that the Incite program offers associates with “ongoing day-to-day updates, [as well as the] skill-building and brand strategies required in today’s fast-paced world of in-store retail.” These areas range from “problem-solving techniques” to “up-selling and cross-selling opportunities.”

What’s more, the platform is set to incorporate features like video sans streaming, and “real-time results.”

Stuart Fishman, SVP of retail operations at Steve Madden, shared his perspective on why this move was important for his team. “[With this collaboration], the sales associates become true ambassadors. They [can] own their own personalized development and are able to build long-term relationships with customers,” he said.

Other Multimedia Plus clients include Brooks Brothers and Kate Spade New York.

