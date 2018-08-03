Why One Footwear Solutions Provider Opened Shop in Canada

Canada has become a seemingly overnight tech hotspot. From companies like Drop and Rubikloud in Toronto to Salesfloor and Automat in Montreal, the U.S.’ neighbors to the North are quickly becoming the new destination for solution providers to open shop. CGS — which has offered services to footwear brands such as Aerosoles and Frye — is the latest firm to take note.

The outsourcing and business software applications company said it plans to expand operations in the country. Specifically, its subsidiary Computer Generated Solutions Canada Ltd. is set create 100 jobs in the city of Saint John.

“New Brunswick’s multi-year economic growth plan focuses our efforts on creating job opportunities across the province in a variety of sectors, including the information technology sector,” said New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant. “This economic opportunity is further evidence that our economic growth plan is working and that New Brunswickers offer a strong workforce that allows businesses to compete on an international scale.”

CGS Canada’s jobs will be “information and communication technology (ICT)-related” as well as business support-focused. A spokesman for the company said that the first jobs will be done “with support from the provincial government” and should be fully filled within the next four years.

The spokesman said these jobs “would contribute $15.2 million [Canadian] in direct GDP for the province over four years, and generate $869,000 in provincial income taxes over the same period.”

CGS president and CEO Phil Friedman shared his thoughts on the expansion of the company’s Saint John office. “We are confident our new investment in Saint John will help strengthen our reputation with the businesses we serve,” he said.

