Segway’s New Roller Skates Look Like Something Out of the Future

Move over Marty McFly: Segway released a video showing their new e-rollerblades and we are falling over just watching it.

Their newest product takes the fad of the “hover-board” and cuts in in two – literally. They are electric skates called the Segway Drift W1 and they take the concept of a motorized scooter and place it under each foot.

They will definitely put a dent in your wallet to buy, priced at $399 per pair. (But each does come with a free helmet because #safetyfirst.)

The product includes a sensor-covered platform with a wheel attached at the bottom. They function in the same manner as the hover-boards: you turn it on and apply pressure to the pads, leaning your weight forward to move ahead, and to the sides to turn.

The Segway Drift W1. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Each skate also weighs just under eight pounds, so they’re pretty convenient to throw in your bag after scooting over to work or dinner.

A fan tries out the new Segway Drift W1 E-Skates. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The battery lasts nearly 45 minutes and the speed gets up to 7.5 miles per hour. The skates are available for pre-sale now on Segway.com for a $99 deposit, but the shipping date is unspecified.

We are already imagining all the streets filled with techy millennials on the Drift W1s, dodging through Ubers and buses to beat the city traffic.