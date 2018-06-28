How AI Could Shake Up Footwear Business Operations

According to a new study by Oracle and research firm Future Workplace, 93 percent of people would trust instructions from a robot at the office. And footwear businesses should take note — employees’ readiness to embrace AI could drastically transform the industry’s workplaces.

“People are not afraid of [artificial intelligence] taking their jobs and instead want to be able to quickly and easily take advantage of the latest innovations,” said Emily He, SVP of the human capital management cloud business group at Oracle. “To help employees embrace AI, organizations should partner with their HR leaders to address the skill gap and focus their IT strategy on embedding simple and powerful AI innovations into existing business processes.”

But while workers might be enthusiastic about these advances, results revealed that businesses are lagging in deploying the tech.

According to the study, at least 70 percent of respondents use some type of AI in their personal lives, but 6 percent use it for professional reasons.

This behavior could lead to bigger problems down the road. According to an Oracle spokesman, “79 percent of HR leaders [and] 60 percent of employees [expressed belief that] a failure to adopt AI will have negative consequences on their own careers, colleagues and overall organization.”

Research director at Future Workplace Dan Schawbel said: “AI will enable companies to stay competitive, HR leaders to be more strategic and employees to be more productive at work. If organizations want to take advantage of the AI revolution, while closing the skills gap, they will have to invest in AI training programs. If employees want to stay relevant to the current and future job market, they need to embrace AI as part of their job.”

Still, respondents shared a unanimous enthusiasm for incorporating AI into their daily work. The spokesman said, “All respondents agreed that AI will have a positive impact on their organizations. When asked about the biggest benefit of AI, HR leaders and employees both said increased productivity.”

Specifically in the next three years, workers anticipate advantages to include strengthened operational efficiencies (at 59 percent), more rapid decision making (50 percent) and upgraded employee experiences (37 percent).

The study was based off of feedback from 1,320 HR top executives and employees concerning AI and its usage in an office setting.

