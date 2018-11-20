Veja Is the No. 1 Instagram Brand Everyone Wanted to Wear in 2018

Maybe you’ve recognized Veja’s white sneakers (and its unmistakable signature “V”) on the streets. Maybe you’ve seen them in stores or perhaps you are one of the brand’s 184,000 followers on Instagram. Or maybe you were introduced to the brand when Meghan Markle wore them during her autumn royal tour. The point is, you definitely know Veja — because according to global fashion search platform Lyst, the eco-friendly footwear label has topped the “Insta Brand We Want to Wear” category of its Year in Fashion report for 2018.

According to Lyst, searches for the sneaker label has increased 113 percent year over year. For the list of the top 10 brands on Instagram (which also includes Reformation, Attico, Ganni and Faithfull the Brand), Lyst measured spikes in search demand correlating to Instagram mentions and brand tags to determine who made the cut.

Veja sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

The French brand produces its sneakers in France and Brazil, and it prides itself for delivering transparency, organic materials and fair-trade sourcing.

And when images of Markle in the V-10 leather trainers emerged, the label’s Instagram reportedly “broke down” after receiving thousands of likes and comments, according to the company. Most posts average between 1,000 and 3,000 likes and the photo with Markle garnered over 20,000.

Veja sneakers range from $120 to $195 (depending on styles) and they’re available on retailers, including Shopbop.com.

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

