The Retailer Most People Like to Shop Might Surprise You

The retailer with the most budget-friendly buys and wide-ranging product options, sure. But Walmart as the brand most people like to shop?

According to market research firm Morning Consult, the big-box retailer had the largest pool of potentially interested customers this year, with 69 percent of respondents in a recent report saying that they’re either very likely or absolutely certain they’d consider purchasing from the company.

Walmart even showed promising numbers across all household income levels: 71 percent of consumers who earn under $50,000 each year said they would shop at the chain, while 70 percent of those with salaries between $50,000 and $100,000 and 62 percent with earnings of more than $100,000 agreed.

The report, “The Brands That Defined 2018,” collected data from more than 1.5 million survey interviews with respondents 18 and up, spanning from the first quarter of 2018 to early Q4.

It also analyzed the biggest trends that faced companies this year, including the impact of retailers’ stances on hot-button political issues. According to the study, 16 percent of respondents said they would support companies that call for stricter gun control. Following the fatal school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February, Walmart raised the age restriction for firearms and ammunition purchases to 21 and removed items from its website that resembled assault-style rifles.

Among other key findings in the report, rival retailer Amazon was dubbed the most loved brand for the second year in a row as well as the most admired employer, followed by tech giants Google and Microsoft.