This Retailer Is Luring Holiday Customers With a Hassle-Free Shopping Experience

This season, Walmart is helping consumers take the hassle out of holiday shopping with a range of enhanced shopping services.

To improve the buying experience, the retailer is introducing new technologies including Check Out With Me, designed to give customers a faster checkout experience; digital Store Maps on the Walmart app to help shoppers find items more quickly; and a redesigned website to streamline shopping.

There’s also an expanded product offering that includes new brands to the retailer across fashion, home, electronics and toys. And, for the cost-conscious shopper, more items available for free, two-day shipping without a membership fee.

“Every day we’re committed to providing customers with the broadest assortment of quality products at great prices, but during the holidays, we take that promise up a notch,” said Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S. “I’ve never been more excited about what we have to offer this Christmas — more items than ever before and new brands that customers will be surprised to see from us, all at the prices they expect from Walmart. And, with new convenient ways to buy, we’ve never been in a better position to help our customers deliver for their families than this holiday season.”

Check Out With Me: Starting Nov. 1, Walmart is positioning sales associates in the busiest sections of the stores, allowing customers to bypass regular checkout lines and pay in the department where they’re shopping. They simply swipe their credit card and are issued a paper or electronic receipt.

Store Maps: The Walmart app features a map for each store to help shoppers quickly locate what they’re looking for. By opening the app in store, search for the item, and the map will guide them to the exact location.

Online Shopping Experience: Walmart.com is introducing curated and editorial content that will make its assortment more discoverable. Content will range from a new deals hub, which will refresh regularly with highlighted deals of the moment to gift guides.

