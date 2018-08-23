You Can Now Buy Calvin Klein, Steve Madden & More on Walmart.com

The latest in Walmart’s quest to expand into luxury is here.

The retailer announced plans in May to bring Lord & Taylor’s flagship store with more than 125 premium brands to its site in hopes of gaining more high-income customers. Now, shoppers can check out a wide variety of fashion products — including loads of stylish shoes — by clicking to the Lord & Taylor section of Walmart.com.

Premium product is available for men, women and children, with plenty of discounted goods from both Lord & Taylor and Shoes.com available for purchase. Classic black pumps from Anne Klein are being sold for just $20, patent leather flats from Calvin Klein are selling for under $25 and suede high-top Steve Madden sneakers are going for $30.

While offerings include highly marked-down footwear, more high-end product is also up for grabs, like leather Frye boots retailing for over $300 and embellished satin Badgley Mischka sandals that sell for $225.

Besides the ease of one-stop shopping, Walmart offers two-day shipping — a recent shift made to compete with the behemoth that is Amazon — and free returns. Neither of these services are available for customers shopping directly through the Lord & Taylor site.

Aside from its Lord & Taylor partnership, Walmart has acquired several fashion-focused brands, including Shoes.com, ModCloth and Bonobos, as it pushes to compete more heavily in the fashion space and nab a larger share of consumers’ wallets as its battle against Amazon for retail dominion rages on.

Walmart has also beefed up its in-house fashion brands offerings in recent months — offering both clothing and footwear, these labels gear toward a more budget-conscious consumer, with prices staying below the $50 mark.