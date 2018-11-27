How Will Trump’s Latest Trade War Threat Affect the G20 Summit?

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House.

Hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China hit a standstill following President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose even more tariffs on Chinese imports.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Monday, Trump reinforced an earlier warning, saying he was prepared to slap another round of tariffs if he and Chinese President Xi Jinping failed to broker a deal.

“If we don’t make a deal, then I’m going to put the $267 billion additional on [at a rate of either 10 percent or 25 percent],” Trump said.

The comments come just days before the two world leaders are expected to meet at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which kicks off on Friday.

He added that it was “highly unlikely” he would accept an offer by Jinping that would delay an increase in tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on more than $200 billion of goods come January.

The U.S. has already placed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, while Beijing has retaliated with levies on $110 billion of American imports. If Trump makes good on his latest threat, the total amount of taxes on goods from China would hit $517 billion.

He also said that he could enforce a 10 precent tariff on iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple products imported from China. (Apple is currently not subject to Trump’s tariffs.)

“Maybe. Depends on what the rate is,” he said. “I mean, I can make it 10 percent, and people could stand that very easily.”

U.S. stock index futures dipped ahead of Tuesday’s open following Trump’s remarks.

