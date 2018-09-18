Footwear & Apparel Group Responds to Trump’s New Tariffs: ‘This is a Very Dangerous Game to Play’

The United States’ trade war with China continues to escalate, following President Donald Trump’s announcement yesterday that he was prepared to slap tariffs on an additional $267 billion of Chinese goods — nearly half of all the country’s imports into the U.S.

The tariffs, which go into effect as soon as next week, will start at a rate of 10 percent and rise to 25 percent at the end of the year. It will impact thousands of Chinese products, including consumer goods such as bags, hats and other accessories as well as leather and fur materials. Textiles and machinery used for domestic manufacturing will also take a hit.

Footwear and apparel groups have condemned the move, with the American Apparel & Footwear Association releasing a statement calling the tariffs “cruel to U.S. interests.”

“We are extremely disappointed that President Trump has, once again, decided to impose a huge new tax on American consumers and manufacturers,” said president and CEO Rick Helfenbein. “[The] announcement shows a deep disregard for American businesses, American workers and American families, who will be negatively impacted by this decision. This is a very dangerous game to play, one that will not end with a winner.”

Separately, in a tweet before his announcement, Trump wrote: “Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country — and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be ‘Tariffed!'”

Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country – and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be “Tariffed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

He noted the day prior: “China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted!”

…..China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

In response, Beijing has fired back with tariffs on $60 billion worth of American products, including clothing, furniture and auto parts.

Want more?

US Consumer Sentiment Soars in Early September — But Tariff Fears Loom

Crocs, Adidas, Nike & 50 Other Shoe Brands Urge Trump to Abandon $200B China Tariffs