Tod’s Welcomes Shoppers Inside Its Posh London Apartment

In advance of the label’s Milan fashion show, Tod’s celebrated the launch of its newly renovated boutique with a cocktail on Saturday night during London Fashion Week.

Guests at the event included Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Lady Kitty Spencer, Sabine Getty and Tod’s CEO Diego Della Valle.

The store on Chelsea’s smart Sloane Street has been named Sloane Apartment and marks the opening chapter of a new, location-specific boutique concept for the brand.

Designed by French interiors architect India Mahdavi, it features a high impact color scheme and touches of rich velvets, brasses and marbles evocative of an Italian Palazzo. Mahdavi also collaborated with the brand on a bold special edition of its classic Gommino bag, updated with a graphic design that plays with contrasting colors and textures.

Tod’s Sloane Apartment designed by India Mahdavi CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

A limited-edition version of the Tod’s Gommino bag, designed by India Mahdavi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

Earlier this year, Della Valle shared that Tod’s has reinvigorated its business strategy to be faster and more dynamic, in order to excite younger customers. “We will start dropping more collections throughout the year, capsules and limited editions, in collaboration with different individuals and friends of the house,” he said.

In June, the brand unveiled a collaboration with Lapo Elkann’s Garage Italia as part of its No_Code line, which has no rules in terms of distribution, timing or seasons. Also this year, it has initiated a number millennial-focused marketing moves that have garnered buzz, such as tapping model Kendal Jenner for its spring ad campaign and sending puppies down the runway at its fall ’18 show.