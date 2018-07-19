These 3 Firms Help Footwear Businesses Find New Talent

Sears made recent headlines after laying off around 200 corporate employees. It’s events such as this that perpetuate the doomsday talk surrounding retail — particularly brick-and-mortar’s shifting role.

Despite that, many footwear businesses are still thriving. In fact, a number of brands and retailers are finding unique ways to reinvent and revamp, and even expand in this reimagined retail environment. For companies on the upswing, here are three key firms to help bulk up staff.

The Jonas Group:

This fashion recruiting firm specializes in placing execs in all corners of the retail industry, but touts that footwear is one of its “strongest [areas] of expertise and accomplishment.” Describing itself as the “No. 1 search firm to the footwear industry,” The Jonas Group works with department stores, independent retailers and more, to land gigs for mid- to senior-level execs. Businesses on the talent hunt should take note: The company’s clients include the likes of Ugg, Converse and Jimmy Choo.

SBH Fashion:

Agency SBH Fashion — which has secured role placements for labels such as Vince Camuto and Alexander Wang — has over 40 years of recruiting experience. And its website boasts that its age adds up to valuable experience. “[Our 40-plus years in the recruiting business] means we’ve weathered massive changes, recessions and the like — giving us valuable perspective.” The firm recruits on the behalf of labels in menswear, the luxury category, shoes and more.

Simpson Associates:

Simpson Associates is an executive search firm that focuses on mid- to senior-level positions for the fashion retail and wholesale industries. The organization’s president, Terre Simpson, recently told FN that there are a variety of personal qualities she seeks out when recruiting for leadership roles. “For C-level executives, having a vision is extremely critical right now,” she said. “Resilience is also important because of the stresses of what has been occurring [in the industry], as is having very good communication skills. Finally, [I look for] a person with very strong personal commitment, because I think it is a very challenging time.” Clients include Armani and Hugo Boss.

Want More?

New Survey Finds Hidden Bank Fees Are Impacting Consumers

Nike, Wayfair, Oath Execs Reveal the Importance of Experience, Mobile Innovation

Why Email Marketing Still Matters for Retailers