Luxury e-Consigner The RealReal Opens L.A. Store With Sneakerdome & Men’s Shop

Luxury consignment e-tailer The RealReal has taken L.A. with its first concept store on the West Coast. The popular digital resaler has set up its second brick-and-mortar outpost after opening doors in New York in 2017. Now in West Hollywood, the new digs boast 12,000 square feet, nearly double the size of its SoHo flagship store.

Not only is it bigger, it’s also better — for men — as it houses the retailer’s first-ever men’s store, which includes a “sneakerdome” that features styles from high-end fashion houses as well as coveted kicks popular with streetwear fans.

The RealReal in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shane Lopez/The RealReal/Courtesy

Amenities include curbside and in-store consignment drop-off, free valuations, personal styling, workshops, repair services and more.

“With the continued success of our SoHo flagship and pop-up shops, we’re excited to expand our brick-and-mortar footprint and give The RealReal another permanent home — on the West Coast,” said CEO and founder Julie Wainwright. “We’re excited to give shoppers and consignors in L.A. and surrounding areas access to our omnichannel business, unique brick-and-mortar experience and services, and team of experts.”

The RealReal in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shane Lopez/The RealReal/Courtesy

The store opened with a soft launch on July 26. Doors are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More details are available on Therealreal.com/la.

