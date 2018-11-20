Target, Kohl’s & More Retail Stocks Hammered in Stock Market Sell-Off

Retailers’ plans to slide into a robust holiday period have hit a snag — at least as far as investors are concerned.

Shares for Target Corp. and Kohl’s Corp. are well into the red today after the former’s third-quarter profits fell 3 cents shy of estimates, while the latter’s Q3 actually topped analysts’ expectations across the board. (As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Target’s stock was in the hole more than 9 percent to $70.17, and that of Kohl’s was down more than 8 percent to $65.26.)

Some of Target’s sell-off is likely explained by its earnings miss and seemingly elevated inventories, but both firms are likely feeling the impact of marketwide losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all slid today to reverse 2018’s gains.

The Dow fell as much as 500 points in early-morning trading as investors offloaded mostly tech stock — with Apple and Boeing, in particular, seeing notable weakness. Facebook — which grappled with privacy issues this year — Google parent firm Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix also suffered losses today.

As of 11:10 a.m. the Dow remained down more than 360 points, or 1.5 percent, to 24,654.98. The Nasdaq was in the hole less than 1 percent to 6,960.88, and the S&P 500 had dipped just over 1 percent to 2,662.35.

The TJX Companies Inc. — parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls — suffered a similar fate as Kohl’s, with investors looking past a solid Q3 performance to push shares down nearly 3 percent to $47.64. (TJX topped revenue and same-store sales forecasts for the period.)

Shoe stocks also moved in tandem with the market, with Nike shares down nearly 2 percent and Under Armour in the red 1 percent. Famous Footwear parent Caleres slid more than 2 percent to $31.39, Shoe Carnival dipped 1 percent to $36.55, and Crocs shed 4.5 percent to $25.52.

(All stock performance recorded as of 11:15 a.m. ET.)