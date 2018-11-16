Neighborhood Goods Helps Streetwear Retailer Open Concept Shop in Dallas

The Dallas-Fort Worth market may be a new hotbed of streetwear consumers, but there has long been a gap between the actual levels of supply and demand. Despite placing regularly in the top U.S. markets for e-commerce streetwear businesses, the area is missing many of the larger retailers that dominate nationally. That’s about to change.

Stadium Goods launched an outpost on Nov. 17, within the new retail concept Neighborhood Goods.

“What was really important to me was finding a brand like Stadium Goods that could be the introductory vehicle for people to experience the culture around streetwear and footwear in person,” said Matt Alexander, CEO and co-founder of Neighborhood Goods. “Stadium Goods was on my mind from the beginning. They have some amazing stores in Soho, N.Y., and in New York in general.”

Stadium Goods is occupying space within Neighborhood Goods’ 14,000-square-foot location at Legacy West, based in Plano, Texas. Neighborhood Goods joins concepts like BrandBox and Fourpost, providing multiple short-term leases for brands looking to explore brick-and-mortar, in one large retail environment. The project offers an interpretation of the classic department store, with 15 brands taking over individual areas and then another 15 to 25 brands represented throughout the space. In addition to the retailer installations, Neighborhood Goods provides a permanent restaurant, gift guide and store that each showcase other brands.

Stadium Goods will sell standard product at the location, in addition to limited edition “drops.” CREDIT: Neighborhood Goods

While the streetwear outpost will function as a store, in that customers will be able to look at and purchase product, Stadium Goods will also offer in-store “drops” of limited edition items and other interactive elements. Brands participating in the Neighborhood Goods project are expected to dream up activations and ideas on a regular basis, so that customers are treated to a new experience every time. In terms of assembling a roster of participating retailers, brand size and recognition was less important to Alexander and his team than a willingness to test out concepts. For Stadium Goods, this appealed to the retailer’s sensibility.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the Neighborhood Goods project,” said John McPheters, Stadium Goods co-founder & CEO. “Stadium Goods was founded on the principle of providing customers a curated, premium experience, and that’s the approach the Neighborhood Goods team is taking as well.”

