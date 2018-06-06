Sarah Jessica Parker Will Open First Permanent New York SJP Collection Boutique at South Street Seaport

A double dose of congratulations are in order for Sarah Jessica Parker today, who celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the “Sex and the City” premiere. Parker can also dedicate some of today’s fete to the announcement of her first permanent New York-based SJP Collection boutique, set to open in Lower Manhattan’s revamped South Street Seaport district in late Summer.

“For any new or even established business, the chance to have a home, especially in the historic Seaport District, is an enormous opportunity,” said Parker and business partner George Malkemus, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, in a joint statement to FN.

After literally getting on her hands and knees at her Midtown pop-up for her spring collection debut, Parker is further equipped for the throws of the traditional retail experience.

“Having spent the last couple of months at our store in midtown, to no surprise, the best part of being in retail (brick-and-mortar) is having time with the customer, getting to know her (or him) and having that customer play the most important part in designing our collection. We’re in Resort 2019 market right now and what we brought to market was, in large part, based on what the customers have been sharing with us,” the duo explained.

SJP Collection also has standalone boutiques in Las Vegas at the Bellagio and MGM National Harbor and in Dubai at The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping mall.

Real estate developer Howard Hughes Corporation is overseeing the revamping of lower Manhattan’s Seaport District, which has attracted other esteemed fashion brands into the area. Milan’s illustrious 10 Corso Como and Dutch clothing company Scotch & Soda are both set to open locations in the future.

