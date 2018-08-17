These Shoe-Shopping Websites Save You Time and Money for Back-to-School

If you’re trying to balance your back-to-school budget, a range of shopping apps and discount shoe sites can help you find the best footwear prices around without fighting the crowds at the mall.

A search engine technology company focused on footwear, Purcado will navigate you through competitive prices for men’s, women’s and children’s styles. According to the company, the website compares shoes across 100-plus stores to help you find the best price. Simply search by style name or brand, and it promises to show you the best available deals according to price. To make shopping even easier, you can click on the shoe deal you prefer and be directed to the retailer to purchase.

With athletic shoes among the most popular back-to-school looks, ShoeKicker has rounded up a range of competitive running shoe deals by searching over a dozen online stores. On the website — via mobile or desktop — Simply type in the name of the shoe, size and fit you normally wear to locate the best deals. The deal you clicked will take you directly to the online retailer where they can be purchased.

Still not convinced you have the best deal around? There’s a wide range of sites that offer discounted prices on footwear. While these may take a bit more work, you can comfortably shop from your favorite chair. Shoes.com, Overstock.com, 6.pm.com, Zulilly.com, are just some of the sites offering deals this season.

