5 Shoe Brands That Are Actually Opening Stores in 2018

Spurred in part by the rise of e-commerce, many traditional retailers have been closing locations in recent years.

At the same time, there are some companies that began online and have seen brick-and-mortar stores as an opportunity for expansion. Many of these start-ups and smaller brands got their feet wet in the retail space through pop-up shops. But now, the pop-up trend appears to have given way to permanent locations, at least for some direct-to-consumer brands.

Allbirds

Known for its eco-friendly footwear and burgeoning celebrity following, Allbirds opened a 4,800 square foot flagship in New York’s Soho this year — and it has plans to add more stores stateside in coming months. The DTC brand initially dipped its foot into retail with pop-ups in Los Angeles and New York and an in-store retail partnership with Nordstrom. But in 2018, the sustainable sneaker company has made its retail ambitions more permanent.

M.Gemi

M.Gemi first experimented in retail last November, with a holiday pop-up at The Shops at Columbus Circle in New York. The brand now has plans to expand to more pop-up shops, as well as to open permanent brick-and-mortar stores. Right now, it has stores — dubbed “fit stations” — in Boston, New York and Chicago, where customers can try on and complete purchase transactions and later receive their items by mail.

M.Gemi’s store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Greats

Initially launched as an online-only brand, Greats now has locations in Venice, Calif., Soho, N.Y. and Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The indie sneaker brand — which sells men’s and women’s styles — also has plans to open additional U.S. locations.

Everlane

With a San Francisco flagship and a recently opened store in New York’s Nolita, Everlane has entered into the retail space after starting online-only — and it seems likely that there will be more locations to follow for the apparel and accessories brand.

Outdoor Voices

This DTC athletic wear brand now has six permanent physical stores and pop-ups worldwide after launching as an online-only company.