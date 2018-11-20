Saks Fifth Avenue’s 2018 Holiday Windows Are the Stuff of Dreams

Saks Fifth Avenue lit up New York last night with its annual holiday spectacle.

In partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the department store presented a live theatrical show and unveiled its much-anticipated holiday windows. An ode to the glamour and grandeur of the Broadway stage, the event featured fireworks, a troupe of more than 100 Broadway dancers performing a number titled “Theater of Dreams” and a 10-story light display.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday show kicks off with a Broadway-style performance. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Saks’ holiday spectacle includes a 10-story light display. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

This year’s magical store windows, presented by Mastercard, spin the story of an imaginary shopper’s visit to the theater, where she dreams of Saks. The Fifth Avenue center windows depict different scenes from the shopper’s dream, incorporating real-life props with digital screens. Vignettes include the shopper experiencing various luxury offerings within Saks, her search for the perfect shoe inside the 10022-SHOE salon and her trip to a spa room on the beauty floor for an indulgent pampering session. For the first time in Saks’ 94-year history, the windows feature a digital animation storytelling concept.

“What could be more magical for the holidays than 124 high-spirited Broadway dancers filling Fifth Avenue to usher in the holidays in front of New York’s most iconic window displays and light show at Saks?” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

One holiday window is inspired by a quest for a perfect pair of shoes. CREDIT: Angela Pham/BFA.com

Another vignette from Saks’ new holiday window display. CREDIT: Angela Pham/BFA.com

Several celebrities, among them Michelle Williams, Rachel Brosnahan and Nico Totorella, stopped by to help Saks kick off the festivities. Williams braved the cold in a check-print minidress and matching faux-fur-trimmed jacket, accessorized with black patent leather booties. Brosnahan, meanwhile, sported a navy sweater tied at the waist and a pair of patterned trousers detailed with racing stripes down the sides. She topped off her look with simple black pointy-toe shoes.

Rachel Brosnahan and Michelle Williams attend the unveiling of Saks’ 2018 holiday windows. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Saks’ windows and accompanying light show will remain on display through Jan. 2, 2019 for locals and tourists alike to enjoy.

