Rent the Runway Rolls Out Drop-Off Boxes in WeWork Office Spaces

Rent the Runway is teaming up with WeWork, a shared-workspace company, to put drop boxes in office locations.

The clothing rental platform will place drop-off boxes inside the lobbies of 15 WeWork offices across the country, where they will be accessible to both WeWork employees and the general public.

The boxes will be located in six cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington. In addition to returning rentals, Rent the Runway users will be able to place new orders using technology on the boxes. To celebrate the launch, RTR also will open temporary pop-ups, with clothes available for rental, in several WeWork offices.

At a time when many retailers are shuttering locations, RTR’s WeWork partnership marks a significant expansion of the brand’s physical presence.

Drop-off boxes were previously only located within Rent the Runway’s five brick-and-mortar stores and became popular among users of the brand’s subscription services. (Users can rent four pieces a month for $89 or sign up for RTR Unlimited, which costs $159 and allows users to rent four styles at a time, with unlimited ability to swap pieces out.)

While RTR also offers users the ability to rent individual pieces, the brand’s subscription services account for a growing portion of its business. As WeWork operates more than 280 office spaces across the globe, the partnership offers further opportunity for expansion if the initial rollout is successful.

