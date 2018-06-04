This Cult Direct-to-Consumer Brand Is Now Available at Nordstrom

Nordstrom is bringing another direct-to-consumer line into the fold.

On Monday, the retailer debuted its partnership with Reformation, a sustainably produced “it” girl-beloved brand that so far has sold exclusively through its own website and brick-and-mortar stores.

The announcement comes on the heels of a series of successful efforts on Nordstrom’s part to integrate online-native brands alongside its more traditional wholesale and private-label offerings. In March, it worked with buzzy sneaker startup Allbirds to launch exclusive styles through Pop-In@Nordstrom, its continuously changing concept series. Previous limited-time-only partners include Everlane and Warby Parker, and cult French label Sézane began wholesaling to the store this spring.

Nordstrom will carry Reformation pieces online and in 20 stores around the country in cities such as Scottsdale, Chicago and Houston, where the brand hopes to reach customers beyond its typical coastal fanbase — even if the deal may not substantially improve its bottom line. (For brands, one of the key draws of the direct-to-consumer model is that they get to pocket all of the profits, rather than sharing with retailers.)

For Nordstrom, the move is another sign the department store is making an effort to adapt to changing consumer habits and investing in digital, where it continues to see soaring sales.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Reformation to offer our customers access to their highly regarded brand,” says Tricia Smith, EVP and general merchandise manager of women’s apparel for Nordstrom. “We admire Reformation’s vision and standards for sustainability and know their values and collection of effortless pieces will resonate with our customers.”

And while existing Ref fans aren’t the primary audience the partnership hopes to target, the Nordstrom partnership does offer all customers the benefits that come with buying from a national retailer: one-stop shopping across brands and categories, cheaper expedited shipping options, customer reviews (the brand’s sizing is notoriously inconsistent), a more flexible return policy and more.