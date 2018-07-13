This Contest Is Supporting Teachers and Schools That Are Enriching Students’ Lives

The back-to-school momentum is already building, and Rack Room Shoes is doing its part to support the educational needs of schools and communities around the country.

The shoe store chain is launching a campaign celebrating students’ unique capabilities in conjunction with its Real Teacher of the Year Award. Five winning teachers will receive a computer lab grant valued at $10,000 to be used toward technological upgrades at their respective schools. Additionally, each will receive free shoes for a year (a pair each month can be redeemed with a $50 store voucher).

The winners are selected on the basis of responses from parents, guardians, PTA members and other adults 18 or older who explain how a teacher has encouraged a student to express himself or herself.

To enter the contest, participants must upload a 30-second video or photo with an essay of up to 500 words explaining why the teacher they nominated is deserving of recognition. Voting will take place Aug. 18 through Sept. 6 on the contest site.

According to Jan Mauldin, director of corporate marketing for Rack Room Shoes, “There’s something special about the start of a new school year, and we’re looking forward to celebrating our ‘Be You’ campaign by shining a spotlight on those who have encouraged authenticity.”

