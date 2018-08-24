Three Major Shopping Districts in Paris Will Now Be Open on Sundays

Shoppers enter an open store on the Champs-Elysées avenue in Paris, France.

More stores can stay open for week-long trading in Paris, after three shopping districts — Champs-Elysées Montaigne, Palais des Congrès and Bercy-Saint Emilion — were granted tourist zone status, enabling them to operate on Sundays.

The information regarding Champs-Elysées Montaigne and Palais des Congrès was published in France’s Journal Officiel and Bercy-Saint Emilion reportedly had its status changed through a prefectural order.

The status of tourist zone, allowing stores to trade on Sundays and until midnight under certain conditions, was created as part of the Macron Law in 2015. About 10 such areas already exist in Paris.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.