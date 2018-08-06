The Fastest-Growing Retailer in the US Is Not What You’d Expect

As major retailers continue to shutter the doors to their longstanding brick-and-mortars, one company seems to be bucking the trend.

Primark is a name familiar among international shoppers, particularly those in Europe — but in the past three years the Irish discount clothier has been making a play in the United States’ retail space, earning the No. 1 spot on the National Retail Federation’s annual Hot 100 Retailers list.

In 2015, the Dublin-based business introduced its first store in the country in Downtown Crossing, Boston, in a space that was once the flagship of department store chain Filene’s. Among its offerings are clothing, footwear and accessories as well as home goods, cosmetics and confectionary, including more than a dozen in-house brands at a low price point.

The retailer has since expanded to nine locations including New York City, Philadelphia and Danbury, with stores scheduled to open in New Jersey and Florida next year. Its Brooklyn facility spans 58,000 square feet, more than 40 percent larger than the usual Primark store.

Primark edged out popular names like outdoor recreation merchandiser Bass Pro Shops, appliance retailer Build.com and e-commerce giant Amazon, rounding out the top four spots on the list. It reported a 103 percent increase in domestic sales growth in the year ending 2017, representing a budding trend of foreign retailers finding success through American consumers.

The Hot 100 is compiled by the NRF with research group Kantar Consulting and featured in the latest edition of the trade association’s Stores magazine.

