How This New Fitness Studio Could Drive Sneaker Sales in NY

Gymgoers in Midtown Manhattan now have a new way to fit in their workouts — and footwear retailers in the area stand to benefit.

RKF — a real estate firm that specializes in retail leasing — said it has secured a spot for Nova Fitness at 551 Madison Ave.

“Health and wellness is a huge retail and lifestyle driver today, and we now are seeing more like-minded tenants congregating near one another in areas like the Plaza District,” said director Michael Paster, pointing to the fitness studio’s placement at the northeast corner of Madison Avenue and 55th Street. “[This] area has seen strong growth in recent years.”

Footwear businesses eying the neighborhood — and ones with existing brick-and-mortar spaces — consequently might be able to tap into that growth.

A spokesman for RKF described the area as “thriving” with a variety of retail, residential and office spaces in addition to its proximity to famous properties such as The St. Regis New York hotel.

The 3,520-square-foot space is set to be the second location for the boutique fitness studio, and it is slated to open its doors by the end of the summer. It will be placed on the 17-story building’s third floor, noted the spokesman.

In December last year, RKF secured the lease for Nova Fitness’ first Manhattan location in Tribeca, which is also set to open this summer.

“The studio and its forward-thinking fitness concept will make a great addition to the Plaza District,” said Paster.

RKF’s clients include Adidas and Saint Laurent.

