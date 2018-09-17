Nordstrom Is Getting Rid of Its Old Rewards Program — Here’s What You Need to Know About Its New One

The evolution continues at Nordstrom Inc.

The department store on Friday announced a revamped loyalty program — The Nordy Club — which will replace its original rewards system, adding a focus on experience and access to products and events.

Scott Meden, EVP and chief marketing officer, revealed the news at the WWD Digital Forum in New York last week — a day ahead of the company’s formal announcement — telling attendees that club represents a natural progression in the company’s need to constantly evolve the customer experience.

“We felt we had the opportunity to take the rewards program that we had and layer on things that are more experiential and more personalized — and part of that is technology and replatforming it, and [another] part of it is data analytics and how we can leverage that,” Meden said, noting that the program officially launches in October.

Here, we round up five things you need to know about Nordstrom’s new rewards program.

You Need the App

“[The rewards program is] app-first,” Meden told the audience at the WWD Digital Forum. “The best experience for a Nordy Club member is through the app.”

You Can Earn a Bit More, Faster

Nordstrom said its new program will provide rewards at a faster earn rate than the previous iteration. Starting later this fall, Nordstrom credit card members will earn three points per dollar for purchases at Nordstrom, a 50 percent increase in earn rate, and members paying with cash or a non-Nordstrom card will receive one point for every dollar spent.

Through the Nordstrom app, customers can collect “notes” — digital certificates that can be used to purchase items sold at the department store — faster at $5, $10 and $15 increments or wait to be issued a $20 note. The program will continue to offer Personal Bonus Point Days and Nordstrom Notes spending rewards.

You’ll Get First Dibs on Sales

Customers will also have access to new product launches and be “First to Shop” the company’s off-price clearance event, Clear the Rack, Nordstrom said.

Your Shopping Should be More Personal

Undoubtedly a part of a larger trend across brick-and-mortar retail to focus more on experiences — in hopes of upending digital competition — Nordstrom said its new program will be individualized for each customer.

“The Nordy Club will offer personalized experiences for every customer, highlighted by an experience enabling them to create their very own ‘Nordy Portrait,’” the company said. “The Nordstrom App will feature an integrated dashboard allowing customers to easily see and interact with the loyalty program — providing access to their status, points balance and spend-to-next-level at all times, including seeing what Notes are available to redeem on the spot and the ability to schedule their Personal Double Points Days.”

There Are Levels

The Nordy Club will have four published levels based on annual spending:

Member ($0-$500): All members get First to Shop select brand and product launches, access to beauty and style workshops, free basic alterations and can reserve online and try on in-store or use curbside pickup.

Insider ($500+): Member benefits and a personal bonus points day and “First to Shop” Clear the Rack sale events.

Influencer ($2,000+): Insider benefits, an additional Personal Bonus Points Day and priority access to style events.

Ambassador ($5,000+): Influencer benefits and three Personal Bonus Points Days, access to invite-only events and the use of Nordstrom to You — In Home Stylists.

