Nordstrom Partners With NuOrder to Streamline the Buying Process

Nordstrom is streamlining the buying process for its employees.

The retailer today announced a partnership with NuOrder — a business-to-business wholesale e-commerce platform — which will aid the retailer in evolving its merchandising approach.

NuOrder will provide Nordstrom and its supplier brands with a platform that allows for collaboration, assortment selection and increased visibility into product.

Through NuOrder, both buyers and brand partners will be able to upload product catalogs, take notes and capture purchase intent. Nordstrom employees can take a full look at the merchandise they plan to buy for the upcoming season through the platform, allowing them to see where there might be gaps in spending.

“We’re excited to partner with NuOrder and leverage their capabilities such as a digital market tool,” Teri Bariquit, executive vice president merchandise planning, inventory and solutions at Nordstrom, said in a statement. “Having a tool with shared visual information allows buyers and brands work much more effectively together.”

Nordstrom’s NuOrder partnership comes at a time when many retailers are rethinking their approach to merchandising. The department store chain has recorded strong earnings in 2018 thus far in part because of a decision to reduce inventory — an approach that’s proved successful for Kohl’s and Macy’s as well.

NuOrder already works with many of the brands stocked in Nordstrom stores, including Coach, Asics, Levi’s and Lacoste. The platform has over 900 brands aboard, with a $15 billion retail gross merchandise volume.

Aside from simplifying the buying process for its own employees, Nordstrom has also made recent pushes to increase convenience for its customers.

Buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) has proved to be a successful tactic for Nordstrom in competing with e-commerce sites like Amazon.com. The retailer is amping up the BOPIS model for the holidays: In the three weeks leading up to Christmas, shoppers will be able to pick up orders placed online curbside beginning at 8 a.m.