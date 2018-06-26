Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2018: You Can Laugh While Shopping

Laughter has long been considered to be among the best medicines, but it may also prove to be a great way of selling a pair of shoes. Today, Nordstrom is kicking off its 2018 anniversary sale marketing campaign with the help of four comedians. The sale runs from July 20 through August 5.

The cast includes Liza Koshy, “Double Dare” host and star of “Liza on Demand”; Daniel Levy, writer, producer and “Schitt’s Creek” actor; Phoebe Robinson, “2 Dope Queens” comedian and actress; and Hannah Simone, “New Girl” actress.

The campaign was shot by Mary Ellen Matthews, known for her portraits of celebrity guests and the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” who also serves as the show’s director.

“Fashion is about having fun and we think we’ve captured that with this campaign,” said Scott Meden, Nordstrom EVP and chief marketing officer. “We believe in the power of personal style and in making customers feel good. We hope customers enjoy the energy and wit our stylish comedian cast bring to the campaign.”

The photo and video campaign will be featured on Nordstrom.com, social media platforms, and in the anniversary sale catalog. Components will include digital, print, out of home, shopping bags, store windows, and in-store displays. The comedians also filmed short videos promoting the retailer’s Show Us How You #NSALE sweepstakes, where customers can submit an anniversary sale photo or video via social media or online and be eligible to win a $500 Nordstrom gift card. Each comedian has their own reminiscences about the store.”

According to Robinson, she bought her high school prom dress at the store, while Levy admitted he buys all his favorite clothes on sale.

Nordstrom cardholders have the ability to shop the sale during an early access period, starting on July 12 in the U.S. and July 17 in Canada.

