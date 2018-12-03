Why Nike Opening a Massive Store in Dubai Is a Big Deal

Nike has a new store in Dubai, and it’s colossal.

The brand’s latest flagship spans more than 35,400 square feet on the second floor of the Dubai Mall, located on Fashion Avenue. The store, which opened Saturday, features a women’s salon and places throughout for customization of sneakers and apparel.

“The opening shows that consumers in all markets value experiential retail that does more than just provide product, but also creates immersive shopping experiences,” FDRA CEO Matt Priest explained to FN.

A look inside Nike’s new store in Dubai. CREDIT: Nike

The NPD Group Inc.’s senior athletic industry advisor Matt Powell believes Dubai is the ideal territory for Nike to open.

“Dubai has turned out to be a very strong retail market,” explained Powell, noting Foot Locker has multiple stores in the area. “There are a ton of ex patriots there who are looking for something American. [And] it’s an international destination, so it’s logical for Nike to have a store there.”

Aside from Foot Locker, other retailers have moved into Dubai to tackle the emerging market, including boutique standout Concepts with its flagship that opened in 2016.

The Dubai store is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. GMT to 10 p.m. GMT.

A look at the Nike Dubai store. CREDIT: Nike

While this is the newest door to open, it’s not the only massive retail experience Nike has launched in Q4. Last month, the Swoosh debuted the Nike House of Innovation 000 in New York City, a 68,000-square-foot space spanning six floors.

