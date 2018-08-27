Luxury E-tailer Mr. Porter Launches Signature Line of Men’s Shoes

Luxury men’s apparel and accessories etailer Mr. Porter, is taking the next product step with the launch of a signature line of men’s footwear marketed under the Mr. P. name.

The collection, set to debut online Sept. 5, will focus on eight essential footwear staples from casual to formal looks and include loafers, derbies and sneakers. These essentials will be available year-round, with seven seasonal styles launching for the winter season that include lace-up boots, suede chukka boots and shearling-lined walking boots. The made-in-Italy footwear retails from $290 to $615 for boots.

“I’m very excited to showcase Mr. P’s first-ever footwear range,” said Fiona Firth, buying director. “We have worked endlessly to source the best manufacturer to work with to master the shoes’ design and quality, and we are thrilled with the outcome. In the ready-to-wear collection, we have developed our tailoring and outerwear, introduced new cold-weather fabrics such as flannel and fleece and presented both classic and new knitwear — a category that has been extremely popular with our customers in past seasons.”

Mr. P. white sneaker. CREDIT: Mr. Porter

In tandem with the shoe launch, will be the addition of Mr. P. socks that include three pairs of cotton essentials in gray, black and navy, alongside nine pairs of heavy-gauge seasonal styles in various patterns and colors. Made in Japan, they retail from $30 to $35.

Mr. P. Lucien Derby style. CREDIT: Mr. Porter

The footwear and sock launches round out the Mr. P. ready-to-collection that spans 46 pieces. This fall, it takes inspiration from globe-trotting artists and photographers. The remaining collection features outerwear, knitwear and laid-back sportswear. These seasonal pieces will complement Mr. P.’s essentials range that comprises 29 core staples available year-round.

