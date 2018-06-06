Melissa Transforms Its Soho Store Into an Instagram Dream

Get out the selfie sticks. The Melissa brand this week unveiled a new art installation in its Soho flagship store in New York City, and it is tailor made for that next Instagram post.

As part of its ongoing effort to promote and encourage the creative community, the Brazilian footwear brand invited up-and-coming London artist Natalia Stuyk to reimagine the Galerie Melissa with a sparkling multimedia display. The installation, dubbed “Paraíso” (Portuguese for “paradise”), consists of both digital and analog elements and will be up in the store all summer, through Aug. 31.

When visitors walk through the front doors, they are immediately surrounded by a trippy, looping animation on the LCD walls, accented by giant 3D stars. Inside the store, Stuyk hung cascades of metallic star cutouts that give the gallery-esque shop a playful party feel. But the biggest highlight is the mirrored side room, which has been filled with glittering strands of stars.

“I ultimately aim to create work that makes you feel ‘Oh, I want to be in it’ or ‘I want to touch it,'” Stuyk explained in a statement. “The installation is mostly about summer and escapism. That’s what’s been on my mind while I’ve been working on it: a visual manifestation of feeling too hot to move and not caring about it.”

Also new for the summer, Melissa recently launched a pop-up shop at Venice Beach in California. The 350-square-foot store is located on Abbot Kinney Boulevard and will feature a range of men’s, women’s and kids’ styles from the collection. The shop will also stock new looks from Melissa’s ongoing collaborations with Jason Wu, Vivienne Westwood, Baja East and Disney.

The Venice Beach pop-up will be open daily through July 17.

