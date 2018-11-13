Retailers Reflect on the Massive Impact of Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi Heel

Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi crystal-buckle pumps have been a footwear phenomenon for the past decade. Ever since it launched for spring 2008 and it had its memorable moment on Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City,” the designer has seen the style blow up in more ways than he could have ever imagined.

“It’s one of those things that I cannot explain, but I do thank God for it. I never do things thinking they are going to be iconic. It was just a coincidence,” Blahnik told FN in an interview last week on the Hangisi obsession. “It just goes on and on.”

With the shoe seen in more than 100 materials and colorways, retailers have been able to reap the rewards as well.

Bergdorf Goodman buyer Marisa Silber said, “The Hangisi style has been and remains essential to our Manolo Blahnik assortment. It is a significant portion of our business. She added that with the continued release of new iterations, there is a version for everyone.

Along with the shoe’s design and ability to dress up or down, “Sex and the City” has been a key reason for its impact on consumers. Nordstrom VP of divisional merchandise manager of salon shoes Anne Egan said, “The Hangisi is an iconic shoe that will forever exemplify that magical moment in Carrie’s closet — and who doesn’t want a closet like Carrie Bradshaw?”

For Bergdorf Goodman, that same shoe worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the film is one of the best-selling Hangisi styles still to this day.

Silber said, “The ‘Sex and the City’ blue satin Hangisi continues to be the most popular.”

Both Bergdorfs and Nordstrom — as well as Saks Fifth Avenue and Barney’s — will take part in celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi heels. The designer has launched a limited-edition capsule of the styles, which will be sold at the retailers listed above.

Said Egan: “We are excited to celebrate Manolo Blahnik and his creation of a shoe that brought a focus and energy to the designer shoe business. Congratulations on creating something so beautiful, timeless and elegant that will forever be remembered as an iconic shoe of our generation.”

