This Unconventional Holiday Pop-Up Will Surprise You

It’s a partnership that comes just in time for the holidays: Macy’s and have officially debuted their unconventional offering through the department store’s The Market @ Macy’s pop-up shop.

Starting this month, customers will be greeted by more than 100 e-commerce brands in the concept stores, which can be found across nine Macy’s locations in major metropolitan areas including New York City, San Francisco and Las Vegas during the season of giving. The merchants are being dubbed some of the “most-loved small businesses and digital-native brands” on both the social networking site and Instagram, according to the department-store chain.

The selection of items span from apparel and accessories to beauty, entertainment, home decor and technology — some of which have never been sold at brick-and-mortar stores. Among the small businesses to shop include Love Your Melon, a clothing line that donates 50 percent of proceeds to fight pediatric cancer, and Two Blind Brothers, a not-for-profit T-shirt company with all profits supporting blindness cure research.

In tandem with the launch, Facebook is running a campaign in New York’s Grand Central Station to promote the brands showcased in the Herald Square pop-up.

With a physical presence in highly trafficked Macy’s stores, emerging brands would be able to get out their names while established brands could introduce their products to new audiences. The department store chain is also introducing new fashion brands, custom-made styling and gift guides in the form of Instagram carousels that filter gift ideas based on customers’ interests and price range.

The rollout coincides with other recent tech and digital moves made by the Cincinnati-based firm — such as employing RFID as well as introducing virtual reality and augmented reality — ahead of the most bustling shopping season of the year. In May, Macy’s upped its investment in experiential retail, acquiring NYC-based concept boutique Story.

The company has previously struggled amid digital competition but reported strong second-quarter earnings that cited “robust e-commerce” and mobile growth.

Want more?

Macy’s Inks Facebook Partnership to Bring Digital-First Brands to Stores

Macy’s Epic Black Friday Deals Are Out — And Include 12 Free Items

Macy’s Holiday Hiring Plans Prove It’s Betting Big on E-Commerce