Macy’s Inks Facebook Partnership to Bring Digital-First Brands to Stores

Macy’s will be adding nearly 150 brands to its offering for the holiday season, courtesy of a new partnership with .

The deal will bring e-commerce brands and small businesses to nine of the retailer’s locations nationwide as part of its The Market @ Macy’s pop-up marketplace concept.

Beginning in November, the fresh wares — encompassing apparel, accessories, beauty, entertainment, home, stationery, technology and gifts, some of it never before sold at brick-and-mortar stores — will be available in nine of Macy’s most trafficked locations, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Seattle. The companies include philanthropically minded brands like Love Your Melon, which sells hats and apparel, and donates 50 percent of profits to benefit children with pediatric cancer, and Two Blind Brothers, a T-shirt and accessory brand that supports research to cure blindness.

“All over the world, people are running businesses big and small that have inspiring stories, and we want to help them succeed,” said Michelle Klein, Facebook’s director of North America marketing. “We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the world’s biggest retailers to bring some of those businesses to a physical store this holiday season.”

The rollout was announced at New York City’s Code Commerce conference alongside news about some of the investments Macy’s is making in technology for the busiest shopping season of the year, including advancements in RFID, virtual reality and augmented reality.

The move follows Macy’s announcement this summer that it would acquire the concept boutique Story, an innovator in the realm of experiential retail. Both seem to signify the department store’s willingness to try novel approaches to lure customers into stores to supplement digital sales growth and best its competitors.

