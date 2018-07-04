Louis Vuitton Has Created the Largest Single Level Retail Space in the Americas

After a major expansion and redesign, Louis Vuitton will open its outpost in Costa Mesa, Calif., at South Coast Plaza — now the largest single level retail space in the Americas.

Peter Marino is the designer behind the new digs, and he drew inspiration from the culture, climate and context of Southern California when envisioning the space. Marino crafted three new skylights into the ceiling to flood the store with light, incorporating artwork from top talents like Damien Hirst and Peter Dayton into his luxurious design.

Louis Vuitton's new space. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

From a product perspective, offerings will include ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, fragrance and more — with a large selection of pieces exclusive to the Orange County luxury shopping destination. The digs will also provide the first-ever permanent home for Louis Vuitton’s Objets Normades furniture collection.

This location will also feature the first-ever in-store workshop and resident artisan studio in the United States — and shoppers will be able to watch workers make and restore products on-site.

Louis Vuitton's new space. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has also created an exclusive book filled with images of the new store, which will only be available for purchase at the new space.

Much buzz has developed around the French brand’s spring ’19 menswear collection — the inaugural one to be created by famed Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, the brand’s first African-American creative director.

