This City in Turkey Offers Logistics Opportunities to Footwear Firms

As footwear companies continue to eye global expansion, Deutsche Post DHL Group is working behind the scenes to help those businesses enlarge their footprints. Case in point: Its road freight services segment, DHL Freight, recently opened a new warehouse in Manisa, Turkey.

“Manisa is home to some of the country’s leading production and import/export companies,” said Hasan Kavci, managing director for DHL Freight Turkey. “Our new warehouse provides a great opportunity to play a role in these global operations.”

The 409,000-square-foot space in the city’s industrial zone “offers storage and customized, value-added logistics services,” said the spokesman.

Uwe Brinks, CEO of DHL Freight, said that Manisa is an ideal location for the facility. “We’ve chosen to make a significant investment in our own network here in order to meet our customers’ growing needs and take advantage of Turkey’s essential geographic location for logistics routes,” he said.

The warehouse, according to DHL’s spokesman, “represents an investment in the high-single-digit million euros” and “was built as a response to increasing customer demand in line with a growing economy and logistics industry in Turkey.”

Commenting on the city’s international influence, the spokesman said that “firms in the region of Manisa export to more than 100 countries and had an export volume worth nearly 3.5 billion euros in 2017.” According to the spokesman, these stats crown Manisa as “one of the top 10 export cities in Turkey.”

