By the time he left Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, Alberto Oliveros — GMM of Level Shoes — had seen more than a hundred spring ’19 collections.

The Dubai-based executive spoke to FN about the names that stood out during a frenetic fashion season.

Top debut:



“Amina Muaddi’s collection is a reflection of her, beautiful and bold. By playing with silhouettes, heels and vibrant colors she definitely stands out this season. We recently launched her first collection through Level Shoes as the exclusive retailer in the region, and the response was excellent.”

Amina Muaddi sandal. CREDIT: Amina Muaddi

Names on the rise:

1. “Midnight 00 is the brand everyone is talking about. Ada Kokosar’s use of PVC in her pumps and mules is both unique and fairytale-like. Her polka dot styles are the most exciting designs of the season.

2. “One of my favorite collections this season is Jennifer Chamandi’s. The shoes are absolutely fabulous. In particular, the Alberto mule with mixed materials is divine. I love the way Jennifer combines materials and colors to create the most feminine designs.”

Jennifer Chamandi CREDIT: Courtesy Image

3. “By Far is definitely on the rise. They have introduced the trendy ‘naked sandal’ in their collection this season, and it’s on everyone’s wish-list. The collection is playful, using lines and PVC to create truly distinguished designs.”

Overall Favorites:

1. “Francesco Russo’s spring ’19 collection is all about elegance. The cherry red ballerina-inspired heel with the rounded edges is the perfect synergy between being bold and feminine.”

2. “Alexander Vauthier’s collection this season is absolutely breathtaking, designed by Amina Muaddi, the runway slouchy boots in patent and satin are truly a work of art.”

3. “Gianvito Rossi excels at creating timeless designs and silhouettes. This season, his use of metallics and draped Swarovski embellishments really stand out as the perfect evening shoe.”

The designer paired colorful socks with sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

4. “Gabriela Hearst has expanded her shoe selection this season and it’s definitely paying off. The statement heel has become somewhat of an iconic signature for the brand, using it to highlight intricacy and sophistication.”

The sneaker equation:

“Sneakers have become an essential part of most collections. The growth is complemented by the shift from high stilettos and sandals to flats and medium heels. This new era of “comfortable luxury” is just getting started, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen leading the race.