A Peek Inside Koio’s New Flagship Store in Chicago

Chicago fans of Koio have a reason to rejoice this winter. Come tomorrow, the New York luxury shoe brand will open its first flagship store in the Windy City, marking its third retail location. The sleek new brick-and-mortar store will be located in Lincoln Park at 924 West Armitage.

“As we continue to rapidly expand our physical presence, first with the opening of our Venice location earlier in October and now with Chicago, we’re seeking out cities with a creative, inventive energy that really resonates with the risk-taking spirit at the core of our brand,” Chris Wichert, co-founder, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with Leap to propel our expansion and empower us to develop a more personal connection to the Chicago Koio community through our new Lincoln Park home.”

Koio’s new flagship store in Chicago. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

A visual from inside the new Koio Chicago flagship store located in Lincoln Park. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

The upscale store features a polished vibe with elements of wood and marble, complete with plants and cushy gray couches. Littered about are Koio’s luxury Italian-made leather shoes of low-tops and high-tops in a range of colorways.

Koio Capri Zafferano low-top sneakers crafted by hand out of smooth Vitello calf leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Koio, which launched in the Big Apple in 2015, is known for its successful, buzzy collaborations with the likes of JonBoy, The Beverly Hills Hotel, “Game of Thrones,” The Flower Shop, James Whiteside and Ben Medansky.

Inside Koio’s Lincoln Park sneaker shop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Koio Primo high-top nubuck sneakers in Rose and Crema featuring hand-painted leather edges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Want more?

You Can Order This Limited-Edition Sneaker Straight From a Restaurant Menu