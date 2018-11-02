Kohl’s Ramps Up Promotions, Tech Features to Win Over More Shoppers This Holiday Season

Kohl’s is pulling out all the stops to drive customers into stores.

The Milwaukee-based retailer announced that it was revamping its rewards program just in time for the holidays, bringing back its marketing campaign “Give Joy, Get Joy” and offering more Kohl’s Cash than prior seasons.

Yesterday, Kohl’s hosted its first pre-Black Friday event, allowing shoppers to receive $15 for every $50 spent. The same deal will be back from Nov. 19 to 23 as well as on Cyber Monday.

On Thanksgiving, the department store chain will open doors at 5 p.m., similar to last year’s hours. Target and Macy’s are among the retailers that have plans to open at the same time.

Additionally, and new this year, sales associates will provide customized floor plan maps to help lay out the shopping course for customers, which will highlight respective stores’ doorbuster items and Black Friday deals.

“The holiday season is the time when Kohl’s really shines and stands out as the holiday destination for shoppers, and we believe we are well-positioned for the season,” said CEO Michelle Gass. “We know we have great gifts from top sought-after brands, the unprecedented value of Kohl’s Cash that customers will only find at Kohl’s and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience that makes it easy to shop with us all season long.”

Along with savings, Kohl’s intends to ramp up technology and features such as buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) — with items available for pickup within in hour in some cases — as well as its scan-and-save mobile app and pickup lockers similar to those offered by e-commerce giant Amazon.

The update comes a year after Kohl’s reported an exceptional holiday earnings quarter, with same-store sales rising nearly 7 percent. The company is also likely to grab market share lost by now-bankrupt competitors including Bon-Ton, Sears and Toys R Us that have also closed down their stores.

