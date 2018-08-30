Jeffrey Luxury Fashion Boutique Opens Store in Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Kalinsky, founder of the eponymous luxury specialty stores Jeffrey New York and Jeffrey Atlanta, has always done things his way. Now, the retailer has made a move to the West Coast, opening a store in Palo Alto, Calif., today. Choosing the Silicon Valley area’s Stanford Shopping Center as its home, this marks Kalinsky’s first store in almost 20 years.

“At our new store in Palo Alto, we will create a shopping experience that is on par with the fashion capitals anywhere in the world,” Kalinsky shared in a statement about the new boutique. Jeffrey will carry a curated selection from top designers like Céline, Gucci, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Christian Dior, Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Rick Owens, Gianvito Rossi and more.

Jeffrey Kalinsky wearing Gucci double-G logo sneakers with Anna Wintour at a Nordstrom x Vogue event in May. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Kalinsky, 56, took to Instagram to share a series of shots from the long-awaited opening today, showing off the sleek 12,000-square-foot store featuring a minimalist design with a sleek white exterior. Inside, the walls are painted white.

Kalinsky is known for being the first fashion retailer to open a store in New York City’s Meatpacking District in 1999 and is widely credited as a pioneer of the now-trendy neighborhood. Nordstrom acquired Jeffrey in 2005, which he told FN was “the greatest thing [he] ever did” in 2014.

Want more?

Judith Light Talks LGBTQ Activism and Civil Rights at Jeffrey Fashion Cares Charity Soiree

Just Jeffrey: Q&A With Mr. Kalinsky