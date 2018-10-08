Shoe Stores in Hurricane Michael’s Path Are Staying Open for Now

Mother Nature is about to hit the U.S. with yet another storm, as Hurricane Michael heads to Florida’s Panhandle by mid-week. Footwear retailers in the area, however, told FN they have no firm plans to close their stores. Instead, they plan to monitor the weather and make their decisions as the storm hits closer to home.

Mary Hardy, co-owner of Sunset Shoes Birkenstock in Panama City, Fla., said she expects foot traffic to be down if the storm hits, with residents instead out shopping for supplies such as water and gas. “Some will be getting out of town,” she added. Hardy, who has experienced such a storm several years ago, said if conditions become hazardous she plans to close the store.

In Destin, Fla., Gary Holmes, owner of Shoe Salon, is taking a wait-and-see approach, noting anticipated landing of the storm in his area is not until Wednesday. As of press time, he was still undecided whether his store would be closing, “It’s a coin toss,” he said, not knowing exactly when the storm will hit.

Holmes added that while shopping centers often close in anticipation of such weather events, grocery stores will remain open as long as possible so locals can stock up on supplies. “As of now, I would say people are looking at caution.”

At The Shoe Box, Tallahassee, Fla, buyer Janine Harris, said current plans are to remain open. “But, right now we’re waiting it out,” she said. ”If we don’t have power we will be closed, and if employees can’t get to work we will be closed.”

In Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Janice McIntosh, a sales associate at Boca Boutique and Galeri, said, ”Right now, we’re going to play it by ear … we have experienced [this] before.”

This morning, however, the store saw traffic from tourists to the area who decided to head out before the weather changed. “They had planned to stay longer, but think the hurricane is going to do a lot of damage. Some have never been through one, so they decided they would go home.”

Want more?

Seattle’s Weather Inspires the Look of This Rain Boot Brand

Shoe Carnival Cites Hurricanes and a Pullback in Promos as Q4 Sales Miss the Mark

How Hurricanes Like Florence Impact Consumer Spending