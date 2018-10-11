Hurricane Michael Damages Are Projected at $30 Billion as Relief Efforts Ramp Up

People walk through the wreckage of a building after the arrival of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida.

Hurricane Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday as the strongest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in more than 26 years, wreaking havoc on the area with 155 mph winds, heavy rainfall and wicked storm surge.

By the time it concludes its path through Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas, the hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 4, is projected to cause about $30 billion in damages and lost productivity, according to AccuWeather estimates published Wednesday.

Compounded with the estimated $50 and $60 billion in damages caused by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas just last month, the economic impact on the region has been staggering. Photos from some of the hardest-hit areas, among them Panama City and Mexico Beach, Fla., show collapsed buildings and shattered storefronts. And just as Florence took a toll on September’s jobs numbers, Michael is likely to put a temporary damper on several economic indicators, making it harder for economists to get an accurate read on national trends.

In the wake of the devastation, the nonprofit Soles4Souls is seeking donations of footwear and clothing from retailers and manufacturers. According to the Nashville-based organization, athletic shoes for all ages and work-appropriate shoes for men and women are requested, along with apparel. It has also set up a relief fund on its website that anyone can contribute to.

Since 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries, and its response efforts are still ongoing in the communities impacted by Hurricane Florence.

As of Thursday at noon ET, Hurricane Michael’s death toll had risen to two, and more than 800,000 customers were without power.