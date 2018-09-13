Footwear Industry Is Assisting Hurricane Florence Victims With Shoes, Shelter and Food

The shoe industry is readying to help those affected by Hurricane Florence with donations of shoes and apparel.

Nonprofit Soles4Souls is actively collecting footwear and clothing to assist hurricane victims. According to the organization, it’s seeking donated product from retailers and manufacturers to distribute in the affected areas. Requests include athletic shoes, work-appropriate footwear for both men and women, as well as apparel.

Soles4Souls has also set up a fund to help ship product to the region. Donations can be made on its website.

Separately, the is doing its part to assist footwear employees living and working in the hurricane areas.

“Drawing from our experience with the three catastrophic hurricanes last year, our team is prepared to respond to the impending need of our industry colleagues,” said Neal Newman, president of Two Ten. “We have increased our intake capacity, are ready to answer all phone calls and online inquiries within 24 hours and will provide immediate emergency financial aid to footwear employees who find themselves needing basic life necessities for themselves and their families, such as shelter, food and clothing.”

According to Newman, Two Ten has sent out email and social media alerts to all employees located in the target area, to the footwear and retail companies they work for and partners USRA, NSRA, NST, FDRA and AAFA.

The organization welcomes donations of any amount to the Two Ten Natural Disaster Relief fund, also through its website.

The first bands of Hurricane Florence began hitting the coast of the Carolinas today, with landfall slated for midday Friday. The storm is expected to bring extreme winds and flooding, and could impact residents throughout the region, including Georgia, Virginia and Maryland.

More than 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate the path of the hurricane, and many retailers told FN this week they were scrambling to prepare for the storm.

