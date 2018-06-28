These Retailers are Helping Raise Awareness for Mental Health

Hudson’s Bay Co. is lending its support to the issue of mental health. Today, its Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, Saks OFF 5TH and Hudson’s Bay stores, are launching a new campaign — “The Future Is Stigma Free” — along with a companion T-shirt created in partnership with Wear Your Label, a conscious clothing line using fashion to create conversations about mental health.

The initiative is the next step towards HBC’s earlier commitment to distribute $6 million Canadian dollars to support mental health services by 2020 through the HBC Foundations in the U.S. and Canada.

All sales from the limited-edition shirt in the U.S. will benefit Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit focused on ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. The money raised will support the group’s high school student program, which provides a safe space for educated conversation around mental health, and encourages others to share their voice. More than 180 clubs and schools including thousands of students from across the country are enrolled in the program.

HBC's T-shirt raising money for mental health. CREDIT: Courtesy ofHBC

In Canada, 100 percent of sales from the shirt will benefit the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world’s leading research centers in the field.

In addition, for each social media post that uses #TheFutureIsStigmaFree, the U.S. HBC Foundation will donate $5 to Bring Change to Mind for up to $100,000 U.S. dollars, while the HBC Foundation in Canada will donate to the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction up to $100,000 Canadian dollars.

The shirts go on sale today on Saks.com, LordandTaylor.com and SaksOFF5th.com and retail for $25. They will be available online in Canada next week.

