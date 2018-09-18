Here Are the 10 Days Everyone Will be Shopping This Holiday Season

It’s never too early to get prepared.

Data analytics firm ShopperTrak today released its annual Holiday Traffic Prediction report and — as expected — mega-shopping event, Black Friday (Nov. 23), is forecast to draw the largest turnout

The report — which rounds up the 10 busiest days of the 2018 holiday season —also determined that Super Saturday (Dec. 22) and Saturday, Dec. 15 are expected to be the second and third busiest shopping days, respectively.

“Our historical analysis indicates that Black Friday is again and has been the biggest shopper traffic day of the year, and each Saturday in December gets progressively busier as you approach Christmas Day,” said Brian Field, senior director of retail consulting practice at ShopperTrak. “The Thanksgiving Day weekend — including Black Friday as the busiest day, and the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 24 as the fifth busiest day — will be a crucial span of days for retailers as they approach the holiday season.”

At the height of digital disruption, traditional retailers faced an uphill battle during the 2015 and 2016 holiday seasons — with Macy’s, Kohl’s and JCPenney all putting up dismal sales in 2016. But, improved performances across much of retail last year signaled that traditional players — with the help of more solid omnichannel strategies — are starting to find their way.

Keeping that momentum going this time around will be critical: Thanksgiving Day weekend accounts for nearly 45 percent of all shopper traffic for the entire holiday season while the other key dates starting on Nov. 23 through to Dec. 29 will also rack up quite the crowds. (See below for full list for ShopperTrak’s full list of 10 busiest days.)

11/23/2018 – Black Friday 12/22/2018 – Super Saturday 12/15/2018 – Third Saturday in December 12/23/2018 – Sunday before Christmas 11/24/2018 – Saturday after Thanksgiving 12/08/2018 – Second Saturday in December 12/21/2018 – Friday before Christmas 12/26/2018 – Day after Christmas, aka “Boxing Day,” in some global regions 12/01/2018 – First Saturday in December 12/29/2018 – Saturday after Christmas

“Ensuring that key merchandise is in stores especially during these ten days and scheduling associates for the right days at the right times will allow retailers to provide their customers with the intended experience and keep them coming back well beyond the holidays,” Field added.