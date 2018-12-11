Happy Socks Opens Its 100th Store in the Heart of Times Square

Happy Socks has just hit 100 — 100 stores, that is.

On Dec. 9, the legwear brand opened the doors of a new retail shop in Times Square in New York, bringing its global total to a nice round 1-double-0. This marks its third location in the Big Apple — it also has an outpost in Soho and this fall debuted a space in the hip Williamsburg, Brooklyn, neighborhood.

Happy Socks is capping off quite a year. In April, the brand celebrated its 10th anniversary and has been on a store-opening roll ever since. At the time of the celebration, founders Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell told FN that they hoped to have as many as 80 to 90 retail shops by the end of this year — a number they have certainly exceeded.

“Retail is our strategy forward,” Söderlindh said at the time.

Happy Socks co-founders Viktor Tell (L) and Mikael Söderlindh. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Söderlindh noted that Happy Socks has a strong advantage when it comes to securing retail space because its has moderate needs. “We’re a small box,” he said. “You can get a great deal. You don’t need to sell that much to turn a store that’s 500 square foot. And for us, it’s a huge opportunity with the retail situation going on.”

Indeed, the brand’s new Times Square shop is very compact, measuring just 345 square feet. But like other Happy Socks locations, it is designed with crisp white walls and fixtures in order to draw attention to its selection of brightly colored patterned socks and underwear.

Inside the Happy Socks store in New York’s Times Square. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Additionally this year, Happy Socks has continued to roll out its buzzy product collaborations, including a special ode to Andy Warhol, a collection designed with Wiz Khalifa and its second Beatles series, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four’s “Yellow Submarine” movie.

Happy Socks x the Beatles collab style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

