The Brands That Will Make You the Most Money in Resale: Gucci, Adidas and More

It’s no secret that the sneaker and streetwear resale market has hit fever pitch in recent years, but the luxury end of the market is no slouch either.

Luxury consignment seller The RealReal, for one, has sold about 8 million items, it says, and so has troves of data on what brands are moving fastest and commanding the highest prices with shoppers. This week, it released its mid-year State of Luxury Resale report, documenting some of its key learnings about customer behavior from the first half of 2018.

One thing that’s clear? Gucci is winning the secondhand wars, too, thanks to its mega resurgence. The RealReal, which has both an e-commerce store and brick-and-mortar outposts in New York and Los Angeles, found that the Alessandro Michele-helmed brand ranked first in terms of sales growth among its top-selling brands, growing 62 percent over last year. Hérmes, Chanel and Céline rounded out the other top slots, each growing more than 30 percent across all ages groups.

Digging into shoes specifically, the list of brands with the highest resale value is, perhaps unsurprisingly, dominated by blue-chip sneaker names. Adidas Yeezy came in number one for women, followed by Nike and Gucci. Yeezy’s low tops were the best-selling men’s shoe in almost every major city across the country, with the exception of Washington, D.C. and Houston (both of which favored Christian Louboutin’s leather high-top) and Philadelphia and Dallas (which preferred Gucci’s maximalist sneakers).

The retailer is clearly feeling the boom in the luxury sneaker segment: shoppers have snapped up Chanel high-tops and Balenciaga Triple S dad shoes for upwards of $1,000. The resale value of Golden Goose pieces (including the brand’s signature distressed sneakers) increased 33 percent year over year, it said, with most pre-owned pairs currently priced north of $300 before discounts.

Still, high heels make up the bulk of its women’s footwear offerings, and one brand in particular comes out ahead both in terms of items sold and items listed: Christian Louboutin. Read on for the full lists provided to FN by The RealReal:

Women’s shoe brands with the highest resale value:

Adidas Yeezy Nike Gucci Hermes Hunter Louis Vuitton Chanel Golden Goose Vetements Christian Louboutin

Most consigned women’s shoe brands (by value):

Christian Louboutin Chanel Gucci Valentino Jimmy Choo Manolo Blahnik Prada Stuart Weitzman Saint Laurent Chloé

Most bought women’s shoe brands (by value):