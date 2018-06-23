Fred Segal’s New Malibu Store Will Feature an Exclusive Sneaker Shop

Storied retailer Fred Segal is returning to a place it first called home in 1975, Malibu, Calif. — with plans to open an outpost in early 2019.

The brand’s 4,000 square-foot space will boast a more curated selection of products than its more-than-20,000 square-foot flagship Sunset location.

The Malibu store will feature women’s apparel, accessories, gifting and jewelry, as well as a focused men’s assortment. An exclusive sneaker shop and a separate beauty shop are also on tap.

A rendering of Fred Segal's new store. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Malibu is a coming home of sorts for the brand,” said Allison Samek, CEO. “We’re thrilled to become an important part of the Malibu community, and of course we are excited to take his original vision to a much larger audience around the world.”

Fred Segal’s new location will open in Malibu Village — a neighborhood with shops including Malibu Burger Company, lululemon, Soulcycle and the Depart Foundation — in January.

A rendering of Fred Segal's new store. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Fred Segal first launched in 1961. The brand returned to West Hollywood in 2017 after a series of store closures, including the sale of its famous Melrose Avenue digs and its Santa Monica outpost. In addition to its California locations, Fred Segal has also expanded into Japan.

“Following the launch of our flagship store on Sunset, this new Malibu store will showcase a scalable, Select Shop approach,” said John Frierson, brand president. “This a critical element of our expansion plan.”

