Women Are Going Crazy Over These Affordable Sneakers & Other Surprising Shoe Styles So Far This Year

Consumers are still relishing the dad shoe. According to online global fashion search platform Lyst, Fila’s Disruptor sneakers ranked No.2 in women’s hottest products for its quarterly report.

The latest installment of The Lyst Index, which measures the online shopping behavior of more than 5 million shoppers a month across 12,000 designers and stores online, also showed that consumers are still into classics as well as trendy shoe styles. For instance, Chanel’s canvas cap toe espadrilles are the most wanted pre-owned item online, ranking No. 7, while Balenciaga’s controversial Crocs platforms, at the No. 10 spot, were released for a second time with the styles selling out again across retailers worldwide.

Balenciaga spring '18. CREDIT: Courtesy

Brand-wise, Gucci takes the No. 1 spot.

The luxury label’s accessories remain the most-wanted fashion items, topping both the women’s and men’s hottest products lists this quarter. For men, the Gucci Web Stripe slides dominated.

Prada and Versace products, ranking No. 2 and No. 5 respectively, were also key drivers pushing the pool slides trend forward this summer for men.

On athletic side, Nike secured the only spot for sportswear on the hottest brand list. The report cited fashion collaborations and a rise in digital revenue that helped boost online sales.

Off-White ranked No. 2. in brands, proving Virgil Abloh’s meteoric rise is not slowing down anytime soon. Between his runway debut as artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear and his constant collaborations, Abloh’s impact and influence on fashion is paying off.

Off-White spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lastly, the Lyst Index found that the ’90s trend has not only seen social media success but also a breakthrough in sales. Fendi, for example, has seen benefits from it’s recent collection featuring it’s FF logo, with consumers shopping both pre-owned and new designs.

Other top products for women included Gucci’s GG logo belt, Prada’s nylon belt bag and Celine sunglasses.